*Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulatory measures
Cabo Verde
|
sector
|
measure
|
effective date/status
|
key points and impact
|Applies multiple sectors
|Law No. 3/X/2021 (Amendment of the Simplified Regime of Suspension of Employment Contracts) of 12 November 2021
|Effective from 12 November 2021.
|
The Law amends Law No. 97/IX/2020 of 23 July 2020, which establishes the exceptional and temporary measures for the protection of jobs in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, through the simplified system of suspension of employment contracts, with regard to:
Namibia
|
sector
|
measure
|
effective date/status
|
key points and impact
|Applies to multiple sectors
|Amendment of Public Health COVID-19 General Regulations: Public and Environmental Health Act, 2015, Government Notice No. 246 of 2021
|Published in the Namibia Government Gazette No. 7680 dated 5 November 2021.
|
The Government Notice amends the Public Health COVID-19 General Regulations, Government Notice No. 91 of 30 April 2021, as amended, by inter alia providing for the applicable times for the sale and purchase of liquor where the seller is the holder of:
Rwanda
|
sector
|
measure
|
effective date/status
|
key points and impact
|Finance
|Law No. 074/2021 OF 10/11/2021 Approving the Ratification of the grant agreement between the Republic of Rwanda and the International Development Association acting as Administrator of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents, relating to the grant of fifteen million American dollars (USD15- million) for the second additional financing for the COVID-19 emergency response project, signed at Kigali, Rwanda, on 2 September 2021
|Effective from its publication in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Rwanda No. Special of 12 November 2021.
|The Law approves for ratification, the Grant Agreement between the Republic of Rwanda and the International Development Association acting as Administrator of the Global Financing Facility for women, children and adolescents, relating to the grant of USD15-million for the second additional financing for the COVID-19 emergency response project, signed at Kigali, Rwanda on 2 September 2021.
|Finance
|Presidential Order No. 114/01 of 10/11/2021 ratifying the Agreement between the Republic of Rwanda and the International Development Association, acting as Administrator of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents, relating to the grant of fifteen million American dollars (USD15- million) for the second additional financing for the COVID-19 emergency response project, signed at Kigali, Rwanda, on 2 September 2021
|Effective from its publication in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Rwanda No. Special of 12 November 2021.
|The Presidential Order provides that the Grant Agreement between the Republic of Rwanda and the International Development Association acting as Administrator of the Global Financing Facility for women, children and adolescents, relating to the grant of USD15-million for the second additional financing for the COVID-19 emergency response project, signed at Kigali, Rwanda on 02 September 2021 is ratified and becomes fully effective.
