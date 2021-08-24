The DMRE has issued an updated Guideline for a Mandatory Code of Practice for mines, which mainly differs from the May 2020 Guideline in providing a full set of annexures and guideline documents
In May 2020, the Chief Inspector of Mines issued a Guideline for a Mandatory Code of Practice (COP) on the Mitigation and Management of Covid-19 (Guideline).
The DMRE has recently issued an updated Guideline which will come into effect on 13 August 2021. The updated Guideline remains materially unchanged, with the primary update being the inclusion of the full set of annexures and guideline documents.
Interestingly, the updated Guideline does not deal with vaccination of employees or any considerations relating to risk-based mandatory vaccination policies, which have been issued by the Department of Employment and Labour. Employers may consider and take guidance from the revised Covid-19 Direction on Health & Safety in the Workplace (Direction) which was published by the Department of Employment and Labour in June 2021. But the Direction specifically excludes mines from its ambit.
In summary, the annexures are:
|Annexure 1
|Annexure 2
|Annexure 3
|Worker Covid-19 risk assessment
|Specialised health risk assessment for workplaces (by employers and self-employed persons)
|Covid-19 walk-through risk assessment
|Annexure 4
|Annexure 5
|Annexure 6
|Guideline on safe and healthy start-up procedure post the Covid-19 lockdown, which resulted in extended shutdown of active mining operations
|Start-up procedure of mines by employers and employees following a 21-day national lockdown
|Guidance on personal protective equipment for Covid-19 pandemic
|Annexure 7
|Annexure 7(a)
|Annexure 8
|Criteria for PUI will be as per the latest NDOH and NICD guidelines (accessible at www.nicd.ac.za)
|Covid-19 notifiable medical condition case definitions will be as per the latest NDOH and NICD guidelines (accessible at www.nicd.ac.za)
|Control measures to manage the risk of exposure to a breathalyser
|Annexure 9
|Annexure 10
|Annexure 11
|Handling of occupational hygiene personal sampling with regards to Covid-19
|Notice on compensation for occupationally acquired coronavirus under COIDA
|Spirometry testing
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.