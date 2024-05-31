News Flash: The Employment Equity Act 55 Of 1998

On the 1st of February 2024, the Minister of Labour published for comment proposed amendments to the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998.

The proposed amendments relate to the planned introduction of Numerical Targets for different occupational levels in respect of the various economic sectors. The numerical targets which are proposed should be achieved over a period of 5 (five) years.

Should the proposed amendments come into effect, designated employers will be required to take their workplace profile, the relevant 5-year sectoral numerical targets, and the applicable EAP into account when setting annual numerical targets in their workplaces. Designated employers will be measured against the relevant 5-year sectoral numerical targets.

The effect of the proposed amendments is that instead of employers being given a free hand to set their own numerical targets, they will be required to meet the numerical targets, set by Government, for the relevant 5-year period as determined by the Minister of Labour. It is not clear yet what consequences employers will face if they do not adhere to the numerical targets and presumably this will be announced in due course.

Should these proposed amendments affect you and your business, the Gazette can be accessed free online at http://www.gpwonline.co.za.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.