News Flash: National Minimum Wage

The Minister of Employment and Labour has Gazetted an amendment to the National Minimum Wage Act 9 of 2018, section 6(5), Schedule 1, and Schedule 2 of the Act. These amendments shall become effective as of the 1st of March 2024.

The new national minimum wage for employees, excluding workers employed in expanded public works programmes (including both domestic and farm workers) is R27,58 for each ordinary hour worked.

Workers employed on an expanded public works programme are entitled to a minimum wage of R15,16 per hour; and

Workers who have concluded learnership agreements contemplated in section 17 of the Skills Development Act 97 of 1998, are entitled to the allowances contained in Schedule 2.

The Minimum wages as contemplated in the following sectoral determinations will also be amended with effect from the 1st of March 2024. Sectorial Determination 1 in respect of the Contract Cleaning Sector. Sectorial Determination 9 is in respect of the Wholesale and Retail Sector.

Should this affect you and your business, the Gazette can be accessed free online at http://www.gpwonline.co.za/. In the event of you requiring any assistance or further information; please contact our Employment and Employee Benefits Department.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.