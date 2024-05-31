ARTICLE
31 May 2024

News Flash: National Minimum Wage

FW
Fairbridges Wertheim Becker

Contributor

Fairbridges Wertheim Becker logo
Fairbridges Wertheim Becker was formed by the coming together of two longstanding, respected law firms, the first being Fairbridges established in 1812 in Cape Town, the second Wertheim Becker founded in 1904 in Johannesburg. This merger makes Fairbridges Wertheim Becker the oldest law firm in Africa, with its strong values and vision, it also makes them the perfect legal partner to assist you in achieving your business objectives.
Explore
he Minister of Employment and Labour has Gazetted an amendment to the National Minimum Wage Act 9 of 2018, section 6(5), Schedule 1, and Schedule 2 of the Act.
South Africa Employment and HR
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Minister of Employment and Labour has Gazetted an amendment to the National Minimum Wage Act 9 of 2018, section 6(5), Schedule 1, and Schedule 2 of the Act. These amendments shall become effective as of the 1st of March 2024.

The new national minimum wage for employees, excluding workers employed in expanded public works programmes (including both domestic and farm workers) is R27,58 for each ordinary hour worked.

  • Workers employed on an expanded public works programme are entitled to a minimum wage of R15,16 per hour; and
  • Workers who have concluded learnership agreements contemplated in section 17 of the Skills Development Act 97 of 1998, are entitled to the allowances contained in Schedule 2.

The Minimum wages as contemplated in the following sectoral determinations will also be amended with effect from the 1st of March 2024. Sectorial Determination 1 in respect of the Contract Cleaning Sector. Sectorial Determination 9 is in respect of the Wholesale and Retail Sector.

Should this affect you and your business, the Gazette can be accessed free online at http://www.gpwonline.co.za/. In the event of you requiring any assistance or further information; please contact our Employment and Employee Benefits Department.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fairbridges Wertheim Becker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More