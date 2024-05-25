Explore the nuances of employee rights during business transitions with our diverse panel of African Employment practitioners.

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Explore the nuances of employee rights during business transitions with our diverse panel of African Employment practitioners. Gain insights from experts across the continent on navigating local laws, international standards, and union involvement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.