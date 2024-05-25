ARTICLE
25 May 2024

Ensuring Continuity The Fate Of Workers In Africa's Business Transfers (Video)

Explore the nuances of employee rights during business transitions with our diverse panel of African Employment practitioners.
Explore the nuances of employee rights during business transitions with our diverse panel of African Employment practitioners. Gain insights from experts across the continent on navigating local laws, international standards, and union involvement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

