South Africa suffers from some of the highest gender-based violence in the world, and many victims and their families are reliant on their abusers for financial support.

Situation

South-African based nonprofit, Lawyers Against Abuse ("LVA"), aims address these issues by providing legal and psychological support to the victims of gender-based violence. LvA partnered with FTI Consulting professionals to develop various training modules on soft skills for supporting victims of abuse, intended to empower them to gain financial independence by securing employment or starting their own businesses.

Our Role

FTI Consulting professionals hosted a range of workshops throughout 2021 and 2022 that addressed critical topics like CV writing, interviewing, workplace rights, financial management and small business development. They also helped LvA obtain a critical digital advertising grant to increase visibility online for potential funders and women in need, which they continue to support.

"We have a responsibility to make a meaningful contribution to the communities we serve and operate in, and it is a wonderful privilege for our FTI Consulting colleagues to engage in pro bono work. Not only does it instill excitement amongst our employees and motivation through a sense of purpose, but it is also a way to provide highly skilled expertise and top-rated services to areas that really need it. Our work with LvA gives us a sense of purpose and a sense that we are contributing to the greater good in the fight against gender-based violence in South Africa."— Busi Skosana, Senior Consultant, Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Our Impact

To date, FTI Consulting professionals have contributed more than 100 hours of pro bono services.

As a result of the two training sessions, three participants secured employment, two participants started their own business and one participant was able to take a workplace dispute to labor court.

Through the digital advertising support, LvA's website has achieved 31,600 impressions and 1,300 clicks. This traffic has generated the equivalent of more than USD$2,000 in advertising.

