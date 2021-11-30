ARTICLE

South Africa: Podcast | SAFM | Is SA Ready To Restrict Employers From Contacting Employees After Hours?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

ENSafrica's Siphile Hlwatika joined Cathy Mohlahlana on The Talking Point to answer this question in more detail.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.