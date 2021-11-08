Salary incentives is one of the mechanisms usually used by employers to reward their employees for their performance and productivity. Employees who perform well get incentives such as an increase, ...
The National Industrial Court is vested with exclusive jurisdiction on all labour, employment and related matters and as such all labour, employment and allied matters pending before State High Courts across Nigeria ...
