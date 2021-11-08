ARTICLE

South Africa: Podcast | Business Law Focus | More Questions Than Answers About Worker Rights In Gig Economy

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In the latest episode of the Business Law Focus Podcast, Employment Exec Dion Masher discusses South Africa's standing in the global rise of the 'gig economy'.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.