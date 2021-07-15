ARTICLE

South Africa: Podcast | Key Issues And Changes In The Employment Law Space In SA

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Business Day Law & Tax Editor Evan Pickworth interviews Audrey Johnson from ENSafrica's employment department on what the future holds from a labour perspective.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from South Africa

Managing Hostility In The Workplace S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. The workplace is a melting pot for all sorts of personalities with different backgrounds, education levels, cultural orientation etc., which makes it inevitable for clashes to arise from time to time.

Overview Of Labour Law On Termination Of Employment In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm This has been established in a plethora of Supreme Court judgments.

Egyptian Labor Law Youssry Saleh & Partners The minimum obligatory annual increase is set at no less than 7% of the basic salary which is the basis for calculation of social insurance.

Whistleblowing: An Approach Towards Good Corporate Governance In Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Whistleblowing is a very effective but still under utilised as a corporate governance tool in Nigeria. Whistleblowing serves many purposes, the most commonplace being that it allows...

Legal Consequence Of Non-Compliance With Group Life Insurance Provison Of The Pension Reform Act Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) The Pension Reform Act ("the PRA" or "the Act") was first enacted in 2004 and reenacted in 2014. Among many other provisions, the PRA makes Group Life Insurance compulsory for all employees.