South Africa:
Podcast | Key Issues And Changes In The Employment Law Space In SA
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Business Day Law & Tax Editor Evan Pickworth interviews
Audrey Johnson from ENSafrica's employment department on what
the future holds from a labour perspective.
Originally published 10 June 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from South Africa
Managing Hostility In The Workplace
S.P.A. Ajibade & Co.
The workplace is a melting pot for all sorts of personalities with different backgrounds, education levels, cultural orientation etc., which makes it inevitable for clashes to arise from time to time.
Egyptian Labor Law
Youssry Saleh & Partners
The minimum obligatory annual increase is set at no less than 7% of the basic salary which is the basis for calculation of social insurance.
Harassment In The Workplace
ChimwaMurombe Legal Practice
Many a times workers are harassed without even knowing it because they are not aware of what qualifies as harassment.