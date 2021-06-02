South Africa:
Employment Contracts Versus Freelance, When And How To Hire And When Not To
02 June 2021
Schoemanlaw Inc.
27 July 2021
Cost: R100
https://www.quicket.co.za/events/118946-employment-contracts-versus-freelance-when-and-how-to-hire-and-when-not-to-?preview=t#/
Overview:
- How do you know when to hire and when not to?
- Unpacking the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and Labour
Relations Act
- What is the difference between Employing someone and appointing
them as a Supplier, Agent, Distributor or Freelancer?
- JVs
Attendees will also receive a 25% discount voucher code to buy
their own contracts and legal documents from
Contracts4biz.co.za
