On 15 June 2023, Government Notice. 3539 of 2023 was published in Government Gazette 48787, in terms of which the Minister of Employment and Labour (after consultation with the Compensation Board), gave notice of the proposed Regulations pertaining to Rehabilitation, Reintegration and Return-to-Work of Employees Injured or Diseased as a result of the work environment or an incident at work.



The proposed regulations were published for public comment. Interested parties have been invited to submit any substantiated comments in writing on the proposed regulations within 30 days (by no later than 15 July 2023) to Nthabiseng.mogonono@labour.gov.za and Farzana.fakir@labour.gov.za.



Click here to view a copy of the proposed Regulations on Rehabilitation, Reintegration and Return-to-Work of Injured or Diseased Employees.

