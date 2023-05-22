Following the amendments to the Employment Equity Amendment Act, 1998 ("EEA") which were enacted in April 2023, the Department of Employment and Labour has now released the proposed sectoral targets envisaged in the amendments.

Employers and stakeholders are encouraged to review the draft sectoral targets and make any representations which they deem fit during the 30-day public comment period, which commenced on 12 May 2023.



To learn more about the proposed sectoral targets, read our previous article here.

We encourage all employers to review the circulated sector-specific targets and consider any necessary actions to align with the incoming requirements. It is important to note that compliance with these targets will be crucial in the coming employment equity reporting period as, going forward, compliance with the targets will inform, amongst other things, whether employers are provided with compliance certificates required for the retention of and appointment to state contracts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.