agenda

  1. National Treasury's retirement fund reform papers
    • "two-pot" system
    • auto-enrolment
    • governance of umbrella funds
  2. other governance developments
    • COFI Bill on governance
    • annuitisation on retirement – BGR58
    • other - conditions for administrators, cybersecurity and cyber resilience, contributions

