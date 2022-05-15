agenda
- National Treasury's retirement fund reform papers
- "two-pot" system
- auto-enrolment
- governance of umbrella funds
- other governance developments
- COFI Bill on governance
- annuitisation on retirement – BGR58
- other - conditions for administrators, cybersecurity and cyber resilience, contributions
