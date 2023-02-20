The president of Mauritius, Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun was a speaker at the World Government Summit 2023 in Dubai which was held in Madinat Jumeirah on Tuesday 14 February 2023. The World Government Summit brings together world leaders, global experts and decision-makers to share and contribute to the development of policies and models that are essential in shaping future governments.

During his intervention Mr. Roopun highlighted that Africa, with its abundant natural resources, will be a key partner in driving the economic growth and development agenda of the world. He also stressed that the African continent is endowed with a lot of solar energy and vast tracts of agricultural land, and it has the potential to influence the course of future crises both on the continent and globally.

Moreover, in his statement to showcase the gateway to Africa, Mr. Roopun stated that Mauritius is a hub and reputable international financial centre for investors looking for security, stability, strong governance, and significant value addition.

