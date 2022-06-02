*Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulatory measures
Angola
|
sector
|
measure
|
effective date/status
|
key points and impact
|Applies to multiple sectors
|Presidential Decree No. 112/22 (End of The Situation of Public Calamity) of 16 May 2022
|Effective from 16 May 2022.
|
The Presidential Decree:
|
sector
|
measure
|
effective date/status
|
key points and impact
|Applies to multiple sectors
|Amendment of Public Health COVID-19 General Regulations: Public and Environmental Health Act, 2015, Government Notice No. 145 of 2022
|
Effective from 00:00 on 16 May 2022 to 24:00 on 15 June 2022.
Published in the Namibia Government Gazette No. 7788 dated 13 May 2022.
|The Government Notice amends the Public Health COVID-19 General Regulations published under Government Notice No. 91 of 30 April 2021 to extend the period of effect of the Regulations to 15 June 2022.
* This a non-exhaustive list of recent regulatory measures aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19. Please note that the COVID-19 measures may be subject to amendments made prior to publication of this Issue.
To read the full article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.