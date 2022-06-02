ARTICLE

*Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulatory measures

Angola

sector measure effective date/status key points and impact Applies to multiple sectors Presidential Decree No. 112/22 (End of The Situation of Public Calamity) of 16 May 2022 Effective from 16 May 2022. The Presidential Decree: repeals Presidential Decrees No. 142/20 of 25 May and No. 72/22 of 31 March, which respectively declared the Situation of Public Calamity and defined measures to prevent and control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19; and

declares the end of the Situation of Public Calamity throughout Angola and defines the rules for the administrative management and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

sector measure effective date/status key points and impact Applies to multiple sectors Amendment of Public Health COVID-19 General Regulations: Public and Environmental Health Act, 2015, Government Notice No. 145 of 2022 Effective from 00:00 on 16 May 2022 to 24:00 on 15 June 2022. Published in the Namibia Government Gazette No. 7788 dated 13 May 2022. The Government Notice amends the Public Health COVID-19 General Regulations published under Government Notice No. 91 of 30 April 2021 to extend the period of effect of the Regulations to 15 June 2022.

* This a non-exhaustive list of recent regulatory measures aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19. Please note that the COVID-19 measures may be subject to amendments made prior to publication of this Issue.

