*Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulatory measures
Angola
|sector
|measure
|effective date/status
|key points and impact
|Applies to multiple sectors
|Joint Executive Decree No. 664/21 of 28 December 2021
|Effective from 28 December 2021.
|The Joint Executive Decree:
|Healthcare
|Executive Decree No. 1/22 of 5 January 2022
|Effective from 5 January 2022.
|The Executive Decree establishes the conditions for certification of pharmacies and clinical analysis laboratories for the performance of SARS-COV-2 antigen tests.
|Applies to multiple sectors
|Presidential Decree No. 11/22 (Update of Measures to Prevent and Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19) of 14 January 2022
|Effective from 16 January 2022 to 13 February 2022.
|The Presidential Decree:
Cabo Verde
|sector
|measure
|effective date/status
|key points and impact
|Applies to multiple sectors
|Resolution No. 108/2021 (Mandatory presentation of negative RT-PCR test result for COVID-19) of 1 December 2021
|Effective from 3 December 2021.
|The Resolution:
|Applies to multiple sectors
|Resolution No. 3/2022 (Specific measures to prevent and contain the COVID-19 pandemic during the Carnival and Ashes Wednesday festive period) of 10 January 2022
|Effective from 11 January 2022.
|The Resolution approves the specific measures to prevent and contain the COVID-19 pandemic, applicable to the Carnival and Ash Wednesday festival, as well as the Municipal Day celebrations.
|Applies to multiple sectors
|Resolution No. 8/2022 (Extension of contingency situation throughout the country) of 20 January 2022
|Effective from 21 January 2022 to 18 February 2022.
|The Resolution extends the contingency situation throughout the country, based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the provisions of Resolution No. 116/2021 of 28 December.
To read the full article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.