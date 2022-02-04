*Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulatory measures

Angola

sector measure effective date/status key points and impact
Applies to multiple sectors Joint Executive Decree No. 664/21 of 28 December 2021 Effective from 28 December 2021. The Joint Executive Decree:
  • defines the system of computing the costs of mandatory post-disembarkation SARS-CoV-2 tests, applicable to passengers from outside the country on arrival in airport facilities in Angola; and
  • provides that the mandatory SARS-CoV-2 test cost is AOA11 278.18
Healthcare Executive Decree No. 1/22 of 5 January 2022 Effective from 5 January 2022. The Executive Decree establishes the conditions for certification of pharmacies and clinical analysis laboratories for the performance of SARS-COV-2 antigen tests.
Applies to multiple sectors Presidential Decree No. 11/22 (Update of Measures to Prevent and Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19) of 14 January 2022 Effective from 16 January 2022 to 13 February 2022. The Presidential Decree:
  • repeals Presidential Decree No. 315/21 of 24 December and Presidential Decree No. 316/21 of 31 December, which updated the previous measures; and
  • updates the measures to prevent and control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 and the rules for the operation of public and private services and social and other activities during the Situation of Public Calamity

Cabo Verde

sector measure effective date/status key points and impact
Applies to multiple sectors Resolution No. 108/2021 (Mandatory presentation of negative RT-PCR test result for COVID-19) of 1 December 2021 Effective from 3 December 2021. The Resolution:
  • establishes the obligation to present a negative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) result carried out within 72 hours of the date and time of boarding or COVID-19 rapid antigen test carried out within 48 hours of the date and time of boarding; and
  • applies to all passengers and crew travelling by air or sea on international trips to Cabo Verde, regardless of the presentation of a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate
Applies to multiple sectors Resolution No. 3/2022 (Specific measures to prevent and contain the COVID-19 pandemic during the Carnival and Ashes Wednesday festive period) of 10 January 2022 Effective from 11 January 2022. The Resolution approves the specific measures to prevent and contain the COVID-19 pandemic, applicable to the Carnival and Ash Wednesday festival, as well as the Municipal Day celebrations.
Applies to multiple sectors Resolution No. 8/2022 (Extension of contingency situation throughout the country) of 20 January 2022 Effective from 21 January 2022 to 18 February 2022. The Resolution extends the contingency situation throughout the country, based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the provisions of Resolution No. 116/2021 of 28 December.

