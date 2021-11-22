- what is the platform economy?
- a tale of 2 business models
- can traditional businesses embrace platforms?
- strategies to enter the platform economy
- key legal issues
- digitisation
- digital marketing
- employment
- M&A and JV
- tax and structuring
- technology contracting and IP
- competition
- data privacy
- regulatory
- consumer protection
the platform economy
- "In a product business model, firms create value by developing differentiated products for specific customer needs, and they capture value by charging money for those items. In a platform business model, firms create value primarily by connecting users and third parties, and they capture value by charging fees for access to the platform. Platform models bring a shift in emphasis—from meeting specific customer needs to encouraging mass-market adoption in order to maximize the number of interactions, or from product-related sources of competitive advantage (such as product differentiation) to network-related sources of competitive advantage (the network effects of connecting many users and third parties)."
- Harvard Business Review
