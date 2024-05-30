ARTICLE
30 May 2024

Complexities Of Product Liability Issues In Order To Navigate Consumer Complaints And Recalls Effectively (Podcast)

F
Fasken

Contributor

Fasken logo
Fasken is a leading international law firm with more than 700 lawyers and 10 offices on four continents. Clients rely on us for practical, innovative and cost-effective legal services. We solve the most complex business and litigation challenges, providing exceptional value and putting clients at the centre of all we do. For additional information, please visit the Firm’s website at fasken.com.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
Fasken's South Africa Product Liability team provides valuable insights on consumer rights and the necessary steps for filing complaints in terms of the Consumer Protection Act.
South Africa Consumer Protection
Photo of Andricia Hinckemann
Photo of Wesley Fletcher
Photo of Barr-Mary Tyzack
Photo of Joel Pandaro
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Fasken's South Africa Product Liability team provides valuable insights on consumer rights and the necessary steps for filing complaints in terms of the Consumer Protection Act. This information is especially relevant to businesses dealing with consumer complaints. The team discusses the various dispute resolution bodies outlined in the Consumer Protection Act and the circumstances in which the respective bodies can be approached businesses should understand the complexities of product liability issues and recalls in order to navigate consumer complaints and recalls effectively.

Access the podcast transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Andricia Hinckemann
Andricia Hinckemann
Photo of Wesley Fletcher
Wesley Fletcher
Photo of Barr-Mary Tyzack
Barr-Mary Tyzack
Photo of Joel Pandaro
Joel Pandaro
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More