ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from South Africa

When Does The National Credit Act Apply To A Transaction? Bentley Attorneys The National Credit Act No. 34 of 2005 ("the NCA" or "Act") has had a significant impact on transactions involving deferred payment and interest in South Africa.

The Rights Of A Consumer Under The Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Act Of Nigeria Fred-Young & Evans A consumer is any person who purchases or offers to purchase goods, products and commodities for consumption. This includes person to whom services are rendered.

Consumer Protection 2021 Banwo & Ighodalo The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 ("FCCPA") is the primary legislation which governs and protects the rights of consumers in Nigeria.

Credit Agreements And Collection Costs: Claiming Legal Fees Andersen A recent judgment in the Western Cape High Court deals with the limitation on collection costs that a debtor can be charged in terms of a credit agreement under the National Credit Act.

Law And Regulation Governing Product Liability In UAE STA Law Firm Parties are able to rely on expert opinion evidence. To this effect, the normal practice is to appoint technical court experts who have the knowledge...