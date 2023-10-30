self

Adams Adams Africa · Hot 102.7 – 11-10-2023 | Constitutional Court Changes the Divorce Act

The Constitutional Court of South Africa passed a landmark ruling on 10 October 2023, effectively changing the Divorce Act. Simply put, individuals married out of community of property without accrual will now be entitled to claim a redistribution of assets despite the content of their signed antenuptial contract. Shani Van Niekerk elaborates more on Hot 102.7 FM

