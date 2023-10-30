South Africa:
Constitutional Court Changes The Divorce Act (Podcast)
30 October 2023
Adams & Adams
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Adams Adams Africa · Hot 102.7 – 11-10-2023 |
Constitutional Court Changes the Divorce Act
The Constitutional Court of South Africa passed a landmark
ruling on 10 October 2023, effectively changing the Divorce Act.
Simply put, individuals married out of community of property
without accrual will now be entitled to claim a redistribution of
assets despite the content of their signed antenuptial contract.
Shani Van Niekerk elaborates more on Hot 102.7 FM
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from South Africa
Constitutional Court Reforms Divorce Act
Barnard Inc.
On 10 October 2023, the Constitutional Court of South Africa delivered groundbreaking judgments in two separate but interconnected cases, both challenging the constitutionality of Section...
Legal Framework For Surrogacy In Nigeria
S.P.A. Ajibade & Co.
With the increase in infertility rates all over the world, more and more couples are looking into the use of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) methods, such as surrogacy...