25 October 2021

Cost: Free

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_50fKgj_BQi2scbjm3aQ0OQ  

Overview:

  1. Regulatory Framework
  2. Contracts versus Policies
  3. Dealing with Employee issues
  4. Dealing with poor performing Directors and issues involving Misconduct

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.