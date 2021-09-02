ARTICLE

Corporate Governance: Putting The Role Of The Chairman Into Perspective Olajide Oyewole While the role of Chairman has become increasingly important as a result of the increasing pace, size and complexity of business activity globally...

The Companies And Allied Matters Act 2020 – What You Need To Know - Part 12 – Directors Under The Cama 2020 Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie The Companies and Allied Matters Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 was initially made law in Nigeria in 1990 as a decree of the military government.

Fintech Update - What To Know About The New Regime For The Licensing And Regulation Of Payments Service Holding Companies In Nigeria Banwo & Ighodalo On August 3, 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN"), took another step in furtherance of its commitment towards the promotion of an efficient and credible payment system in the country...

I Want Out! – Cancellation Clauses In Contracts Schoemanlaw Inc. Be that as it may, many contracts nonetheless include cancellation clauses. They dictate the process to be followed should any of the parties to an agreement wish to cancel the contract due to breach or various other reasons.

Why Due Diligence Is Important For Investors Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Due diligence is the level of care or judgment exercised prior to establishing a commercial relationship. It is a process that involves collecting, understanding and assessing all legal risk, associated...