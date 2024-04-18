The CIPC issued a notice regarding a data breach under section 22 of the Protection of Personal Information Act, 4 of 2013 ("POPIA") notifying customers of unauthorised access to their systems on 29 February 2024. Personal information of clients and CIPC employees was accessed and exposed. CIPC has advised that it has taken measures to protect their systems and platforms. It has recommended clients change their CIPC password and monitor all banking transactions linked to their CIPC account. The notice issued on the CIPC website can be located at the link below.

Source: Notification of security compromise as per section 22 of the Protection of Personal Information Act, 4 of 2013 ("POPIA") | CIPC

