South Africa: Investing In Africa | Beyond Connectivity: Zambia Strengthens Its Data Protection Regulation For The Digital Era (Video)

Explore Zambia's digital economy evolution with our data protection specialist Era Gunning joined by Data Protection Commissioner and Chipili Salati from Zambia as they discuss data protection, cross-border transfers, and regulatory compliance.

