To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Explore Zambia's digital economy evolution with our data
protection specialist Era Gunning joined by Data Protection
Commissioner and Chipili Salati from Zambia as they discuss data
protection, cross-border transfers, and regulatory compliance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
In the ever-evolving world of business, relying solely on intuition is no longer enough to stay ahead of the game. Gone are the days when deductive reasoning and gut feelings were the sole drivers of decision-making.