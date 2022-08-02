13 September 2022 14:00-15:30

Legal Masterclass: POPIA Suppliers and Clients

Cost R495 per person to attend the masterclass and Q&A

In this masterclass, we will unpack how to comply with the provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 ("POPIA") in your supplier and client relationships.

Who? Procurement officers, credit controllers, entrepreneurs and decision-makers.

Overview:

  1. Who is the information officer and what is his/her duties?
  2. POPIA unpacked
  3. Assessing risk and how to regulate supplier relationships
  4. Assessing data collection needs and how to obtain informed consent
  5. Practical implementation towards compliance

