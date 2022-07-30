South Africa:
Podcast | Business Law Focus | Time For A Data Protection Health Check (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
ENSafrica's Era Gunning and Ridwaan Boda highlight the
importance of conducting a Data Protection Health Check.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from South Africa
Data Privacy And Data Protection Law In Nigeria
Alliance Law Firm
The transformational value of data in today's world cannot be overemphasised. The right to data privacy and protection is an internationally guaranteed right, which enjoys protection universally.