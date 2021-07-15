South Africa:
ENSafrica Webinar | POPIA Compliance: Yes, We Are Looking At You SMEs (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
VIDEO
Watch ENSafrica Executives and POPIA experts, Era Gunning and
Nicole Gabryk in conversation with the founder of the National
Small Business Chamber Mike Anderson about #POPIA compliance for
#SMEs.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from South Africa
Is Cold Calling Prohibited Under POPIA?
Andersen
Before the introduction of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2008 ("POPIA"), direct marketing was already regulated under the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act 25 of 2002, ...
Is WhatsApp POPIA Compliant?
Andersen
In the beginning of 2021, WhatsApp indicated that they would conduct an update to their privacy policy. This update led to many speculating and stating that user's information...