ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome back to all of you! January has come and gone and we are well on our way into 2022!

February represents our first issue for the year. February is also traditionally the month in South Africa we get to hear the Finance Minister Budget Speech. We will be hosting a post budget event on the 24th of February 15:00-17:00 with ABASA with the key focus being policy developments. In this issue we cover some of the policy matters we expect to engage further on during the event like the discussion paper on Oil and Gas tax regime, Research and Development tax incentive, introduction of a sin tax on Electronic nicotine & Non-nicotine delivery systems (otherwise known by some as Vapers). We also take a look at some international tax developments.

We're on a roll!

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.