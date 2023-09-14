ARTICLE

In the ever-changing landscape of South African businesses, one role has been quietly but significantly evolving – that of the company secretary. Traditionally viewed as the custodian of company records and minutes, company secretaries in South African corporations have seen their responsibilities expand far beyond mere record-keeping. Today they play a pivotal role in governance, compliance and risk management, becoming indispensable assets for businesses operating in a complex regulatory environment.

The Traditional Role of Company Secretaries

Traditionally the primary function of company secretaries in South African corporations revolved around ensuring the proper maintenance of company records, facilitating board meetings and managing statutory filings. While these responsibilities remain fundamental, the role has grown in scope and importance due to several key factors.

Governance and Compliance: A New Frontier

One of the most notable shifts in the role of company secretaries is their elevated involvement in corporate governance. In an era where transparency, accountability, and ethical behaviour are paramount, company secretaries are central to ensuring that companies adhere to best governance practices.

They assist boards of directors in understanding and implementing governance principles such as those outlined in the King IV Report on Corporate Governance. This includes advising on governance structures, drafting governance policies and ensuring compliance with ever-evolving regulations.

Risk Management and Compliance

In today's complex regulatory landscape, compliance is a multifaceted challenge. Company secretaries are instrumental in helping organisations navigate this intricate web of laws, regulations and codes. They keep abreast of legislative changes, ensuring that the company remains compliant with all statutory obligations. This includes filing annual returns, updating company registers and overseeing disclosure requirements.

Furthermore, they actively contribute to risk management by identifying potential risks, ensuring risk mitigation strategies are in place and facilitating risk reporting to the board. Their role in risk management extends beyond legal compliance to encompass broader business risks, including reputational risks.

A Bridge Between Management and Board

Company secretaries have become the bridge between management and the board of directors. They facilitate communication and information flow, ensuring that the board is well-informed and able to make strategic decisions confidently. In this capacity, they play a crucial role in maintaining a harmonious balance between stakeholders' interests.

The Future of Company Secretaries

As the role of company secretaries continues to evolve, it's clear that their importance in South African corporations will only grow. They are no longer just record-keepers; they are strategic advisors who help companies navigate the complexities of corporate governance, compliance, and risk management.

In conclusion, the changing responsibilities of company secretaries in South African corporations reflect the increasing demands for transparency, accountability and good governance. They have become instrumental in shaping the corporate landscape and ensuring that businesses operate ethically, efficiently, and within the bounds of the law. As businesses continue to face evolving challenges, the role of company secretaries will remain pivotal in helping them thrive in a complex regulatory environment.

