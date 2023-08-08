South Africa:
Pragmatically Fearless Campaign (Video)
08 August 2023
Nexia SAB&T
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In a world of uncertainty and adversity, our dynamic courage
sets us apart.
Our people view adversity as a challenge and have no boundaries
when it comes to meeting expectations and reaching their goals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from South Africa
CAMA And The Business Facilitation Act 2023
Oake Legal
In 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari (the "President") inaugurated the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council ("PEBEC") with the aim to actively "remove bureaucratic constraints...
Company Responsibilities Update
Nexia SAB&T
The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) has implemented the requirement to upload the Beneficial Ownership (BO) information annually to CIPC.
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
G ELIAS
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Nigeria, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries