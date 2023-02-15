There are so many ESG-related publications and developments that it is hard to keep abreast of them all.

For this reason, HSF publishes a monthly tracker of ESG-related publications and developments, with a primary focus on developments that may be of most interest to or impact our clients in the Southern African Development Community, be they corporates, asset managers or asset owners.

If you have any ESG-related questions, please get in touch with your usual contact at HSF who will be able to direct you as appropriate.

This issue covers the period from 1 December 2022 to 31 January 2023.

Download our ESG tracker December 2022/January 2023

