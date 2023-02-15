South Africa:
ESG TRACKER SADC REGION December And January
15 February 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
There are so many ESG-related publications and developments that
it is hard to keep abreast of them all.
For this reason, HSF publishes a monthly tracker of ESG-related
publications and developments, with a primary focus on developments
that may be of most interest to or impact our clients in the
Southern African Development Community, be they corporates, asset
managers or asset owners.
If you have any ESG-related questions, please get in touch with
your usual contact at HSF who will be able to direct you as
appropriate.
This issue covers the period from 1 December 2022 to 31 January
2023.
Download our ESG tracker December
2022/January 2023
