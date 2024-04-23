ARTICLE

Understanding deal structures, transaction processes and regulatory requirements are key considerations driving successful outcomes for private M&A in South Africa.

Written for Mondaq by Derrick Kaufmann, a Managing Partner at Andersen in South Africa, head of Corporate, Mergers & Acquisitions a Board member on the African Regional Board of Andersen Global, this guide offers a comprehensive overview of private mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in South Africa, focusing on deal structures, transaction processes, and key considerations for participants.

