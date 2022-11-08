South Africa:
Where Does The Funding Go?
08 November 2022
Songhai Advisory LLP
Over the past few months, we've had the pleasure of working
with Shell
Foundation, EchoVC, Briter Bridges and TripleLine to
interrogate why there is a demographic imbalance of funding towards
start-ups in Africa. While the total amount of venture capital (VC)
investment on the continent grew to between USD 4.3 billion and USD
5 billion in 2021, representing a 16-fold increase from 2017, our
indicative research points to black African-owned start-ups winning
a slim proportion of investment. With our partners, we sought to
better understand why funding isn't so inclusive and highlight
ways in which the playing field could become more level. Please see
the report here.
