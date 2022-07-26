Our informative and interactive guide on the current state of competition merger regulation across Africa is now available. The Africa Merger Control Tool includes information on national and regional merger control regimes across the continent, with key information on thresholds for notification of mergers, filing fees payable for merger investigations and the timing of merger investigations. This first of its kind tool provides insights into the notification requirements for merger transactions across the entire African continent and the interaction between national and regional regulation in Africa.

The effective regulation of competition continues to be a key development focus in Africa, especially as Africa remains a growing foreign investment destination. Merger regulation regimes have been implemented in various countries and active merger control enforcement at regional level has become more prevalent. The fast pace of change on the continent can pose a unique challenge for businesses when assessing merger notification obligations in Africa and we are well-placed to assist clients, based on the extensive experience of our Africa practice's lawyers as well as our relationship with experienced local counsel across Africa.

We encourage you to contact our Competition, Regulation and Trade Africa Group for any queries.

Subscribe to our Africa Notes blog to receive the latest updates on salient legal developments as well as information on a range of key topics across the continent.

Click here to access the Africa Merger Control Tool

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.