In Andersen in South Africa's segment of the webinar Director Keshia Manolios discusses legal aspects of data-centric construction workflows.

Hosted by Baker Baynes this virtual event series explores the impact of BIM and technology on risk management for building projects.

This series will include insight on legal considerations of BIM from Andersen in South Africa. In this first webinar, Henning Rassmus of Paragon Datascape and Paragon Africa will share an industry perspective based on his experiences and thoughts on how technology can help protect delivery, BIM's role in his projects, and a global view on opportunities for improvement.

Baker Baynes AEC BIM Specialists, Anien Nauta, and Nuraan Ebrahim will look at some common risks involved with the Design, Cost, and Schedule of construction projects and how BIM can bring tangible risk management benefits for these.

