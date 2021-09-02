22 September 2021at 11:00

Tickets Cost: R100

  • The meaning and purpose of collaborations in business
  • What are some alternatives to hiring staff?
  • Unpacking the legal relationships of agency, distribution, partnership, freelancer and supplier
  • What are the key differences between the different models and when to use which type of agreement?

Attendees will also receive a 25% discount voucher code to buy their own contracts and legal documents from Contracts4biz.co.za

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.