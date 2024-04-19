On 1 March 2024, OAPI's Director General, Mr Denis Bohoussou, met with the new deputy project manager of the Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation in Africa (AfrIPI), Mr Carlos Satorre, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort between the European Union and Africa to boost intra- African trade and facilitate investments for economic growth and sustainable development. The meeting was focused on planned activities for 2024 concerning the creation, protection, utilization, administration and enforcement of Geographical Indications and copyright across Africa.

More of the partnership and engagement between OAPI and AFRIPI can be seen in our article here

Source: The new AfriPI Project Manager meets with DG OAPI

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.