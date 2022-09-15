Following, the adopting of 'D' version of the Copyright Amendment Bill on 8 June, as well as the 'D' version of the Performers' Protection Amendment Bill, the National Assembly, passed the bills on 31 August 2022.

The bills have now been sent to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for concurrence. In addition, parliamentary hearings, as well as public hearings must be held in all nine provincial legislatures.

Reservations remain that the 'D" versions of the bills have not adequately addressed the concerns previously raised by experts in the fields or the President.

Source: COPYRIGHT AMENDMENT BILL | Policy Watch SA ; Creatives, parties divided over passage of Copyright Amendment Bill (iol.co.za)

