On 28 October 2021, ARIPO (The African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation), OAPI (African Intellectual Property Organisation) and WIPO (the World Intellectual Property Organisation) held a meeting (virtually) to relaunch the Nairobi Strategic Plan on the development of Copyright and Related Rights in Africa ("the NSP").

The NSP was adopted initially in June 2019, resulting from a tripartite agreement between ARIPO, OAPI and WIPO (following the first regional meeting for the heads of copyright & related rights in Africa, organized by WIPO). The significance of the NSP is that it comprises of policy and a legal framework, amongst others, to guide participating countries to achieve the development and proper management of an effective copyright system in their respective countries.

In addition, the panel discussed the need to consider the creative industries in the various countries when developing copyright policies, with a focus on aiding job creation. There was also consensus on the necessity to seek political commitment in the respective countries to support or to aid in the promotion and implementation of the NSP.

