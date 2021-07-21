To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
ENSafrica exec Waldo Steyn, advises business owners to better
educate themselves regarding intellectual property laws and
understand how these "assets" can be owned and monetized.
Waldo was speaking to the Business Hour, regarding copyright laws
in South Africa on Thursday 15 APR. He explains that Copyrights
automatically come into existence when a creation or art work is
made, i.e. books, poems, films, software etc. In other words in
South Africa, there is no formal registration process for
copyrights upon the creation of a piece of "work".
The Copyright Act LFN 2004 is the principal law that governs, protects copyrights in Nigeria, while the regulatory agency that supervises copyright registration in Nigeria is the Nigerian Copyright Commission.