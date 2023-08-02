ARTICLE

Member/Director responsibilities

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) has implemented the requirement to upload the Beneficial Ownership (BO) information annually to CIPC. The Companies Act now defines a beneficial owner as an individual who, directly or indirectly, ultimately “owns” or exercises “effective control” of a company.

Please download and follow the instructions within the PDF to be in compliance with the new updates as soon as possible.

Trustee responsibilities

The new duties most recently imposed on trustees not only involve substantially more administration than ever before but also entail strict deadlines and hefty penalties.

Please download and follow the instructions within the PDF to be in compliance with the new updates by the end of August 2023.

