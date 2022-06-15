ARTICLE

A “termination for causal events” clause is found in majority of contracts because of the fact that it is widely accepted as an industry-standard contractual provision. For purposes of this article, we delve into the termination for causal events, which we note at the outset differs from termination for cause ie, breach.

A termination for causal events clause lists certain types of events which, if materialised, may give rise to a right to terminate the agreement. The list of trigger events that are generally included in this clause is based on certain events that would either hinder or prevent a party from performing their obligations under the agreement, or otherwise render performance impossible. These events include the following:

any event that affects the ownership structure of a contracting entity, including any sale, merger, acquisition or some other change of control; the restructuring of a contracting entity's obligations with its creditors, which may include a compromise or composition (whether actual or threatened) or a scheme of arrangement with the creditors; solvency concerns in respect of a contracting entity, including liquidation, judicial management, business rescue, or passing a resolution for the voluntary winding-up of such contracting entity; the discontinuation of a contracting party's business, including circumstances where there is (or a reasonable prospect of) a default or cessation of such entity's normal line of business; the disposal by a contracting entity of all, or a material portion, of its undertaking or assets; or unsatisfied judgments, or any threatened judgments, against a contracting entity that remains unsatisfied for an unreasonable period of time.

This clause is rarely disputed during negotiations unless it is one-sided and in favour of only one of the contracting parties and not both. In some instances, there may be legitimate grounds for a customer to contend that this clause be made one-sided, for example, if the customer itself may be in difficult financial circumstances.

