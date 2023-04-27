Jacqui Reed, an employment lawyer in South Africa, was recently interviewed by CNBC Africa alongside Dr Jerry Gule, CEO of the Institute of People Management. The interview focused on the regulation of the gig economy, including what it means for workers, how the law enables and protects organisations, and the overall impact of the gig economy on the workforce.

During the interview, it was highlighted that the South African legal framework has been slow to adapt to the gig economy, which has left independent contractors in a vulnerable position. Nevertheless, the gig economy offers various opportunities that some organisations have successfully harnessed, resulting in benefits such as increased flexibility and access to a wider talent pool.

In this context, it is becoming increasingly apparent that an organisations' success in the gig economy is closely linked to its openness to change and willingness to adopt a new mindset, while those who remain committed to traditional labour practices will likely miss out on its many advantages.

To watch the full interview here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.