South Africa:
CGCSA Webinar Part 4
20 December 2021
ENSafrica
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The platform economy.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from South Africa
Consumer Protection 2021
Banwo & Ighodalo
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 ("FCCPA") is the primary legislation which governs and protects the rights of consumers in Nigeria.
The Voetstoots Clause: What To Know
Adams & Adams
Most sale agreements of immovable property contain a clause in terms of which the purchaser thereof agrees to buy the property voetstoots.