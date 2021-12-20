ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from South Africa

Consumer Protection 2021 Banwo & Ighodalo The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018 ("FCCPA") is the primary legislation which governs and protects the rights of consumers in Nigeria.

The Rights Of A Consumer Under The Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Act Of Nigeria Fred-Young & Evans A consumer is any person who purchases or offers to purchase goods, products and commodities for consumption. This includes person to whom services are rendered.

Welcome To The Ghana Retail Map, 2021 – Beverage Sector Report (Video) Firmus Advisory Three decades ago, Ghana's beverage sector was largely dominated by global brands like Guinness and Coca Cola, which were being produced locally.

Liability Of Online Platforms For Defective Goods And Products Kenna Partners One of the many ways the internet has revolutionized human interaction is in the way it has transformed how we buy and sell.

The Voetstoots Clause: What To Know Adams & Adams Most sale agreements of immovable property contain a clause in terms of which the purchaser thereof agrees to buy the property voetstoots.