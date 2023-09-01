Africa Construction Law (ACL), for which Herbert Smith Freehills partner and Joint Global Head of Construction Disputes, James Doe, is an Advisory Board member, is launching the ACL Training Academy in September 2023.

The ACL Training Academy is a collaborative venture involving ACL, King's College London and HKA and brings together legal and technical experts in the field of construction law and practice to offer a unique learning experience for professionals seeking to enhance their skills and knowledge.

The ACL Training Academy will deliver its inaugural online 8-week (16 hour) programme "Introduction to Construction Law & Dispute Resolution" from 20 September 2023 to 8 November 2023. Focusing on the essential principles of construction law and dispute resolution, the course is aimed at construction professionals in various fields including lawyers, dispute resolution specialists, consultants, quantity surveyors, engineers, project managers, contractors, employers, government parastatals and academics.

Further information regarding the course can be found here.

