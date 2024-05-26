ARTICLE
26 May 2024

Constitutional Court Declares That Former President Jacob Zuma Is Not Qualified To Stand For Election, To The National Assembly

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore
On Monday, 20 May 2024, the Constitutional Court held that former President Jacob Zuma was convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months' imprisonment for purposes of section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution.
South Africa Government, Public Sector
Photo of Thandiwe Seboletswe
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On Monday, 20 May 2024, the Constitutional Court held that former President Jacob Zuma was convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months' imprisonment for purposes of section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution. Accordingly, it declared that Mr Zuma is not qualified to stand for election to the National Assembly until five years have elapsed since the completion of his sentence.

The judgement comes after the court heard extensive arguments on whether former President Jacob Zuma should be disqualified from standing for election in South Africa's upcoming National Election. The Adams & Adams team, Jac Marais, Thandiwe Seboletswe and Teana Mans, represented the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation (AKF), which was admitted as amicus curiae (friend of the court) in the matter. The Team was assisted by Adv Advocates Adila Hassim SC, Nick Ferreira and Mfundo Salukazana who were exceptional, especially, in light of the urgency and tight turnaround times.

In its submissions, the AKF argued that section 47(1)(e) of the Constitution must be interpreted purposively. To this end, the AKF argued that a conviction and sentence of the Constitutional Court, which is the ultimate guardian of the Constitution, cannot be suggested to be less serious than a conviction or sentence of a lower Court.

The AKF further submitted that 47(1)(e) and section 19(3) of the Constitution should be read to be in harmony. It argued that section 47(1) sets out the people who do not qualify for public office at a particular time.

The Adams & Adams team is proud to have assisted the AKF in its role as an amicus in the Constitutional Court. This judgment is significant for our country's future elections and also affirms the structure of our Judiciary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Thandiwe Seboletswe
Thandiwe Seboletswe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
26 May 2024

Constitutional Court Declares That Former President Jacob Zuma Is Not Qualified To Stand For Election, To The National Assembly

South Africa Government, Public Sector

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More