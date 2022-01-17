ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

ENSafrica's Steven Powell joins Power 98.7's Khaya Sithole and other commentators to reflect on the recently released State Capture report

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from South Africa

Challenges In Enforcement Of Fundamental Rights In Nigeria PUNUKA Attorneys & Solicitors The foundation of democracy in any country is seen in the observance of the rule of law.

UAE Foreign Direct Investment Law EKP In 2017, the UAE Cabinet issued Federal Decree Law No 18 of 2017 ("Decree") and amended the UAE Commercial Companies Law No 2 of 2015 to provide the government

How To Tackle Illegal Police Arrest And Detention In Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) Illegal police arrest and detention of a suspect/defendant in Nigeria can be effectively tackled by a broad and extensive enlightenment of citizens by National Human Rights Commission...

A Step Closer To More Affordable School Uniforms Adams & Adams Parents and students are gearing up for the new school year. This is an expensive exercise – especially for those in need of first-time or new school uniforms.

Federal Government Of Nigeria Budget Proposals For 2022 Fiscal Year KPMG Nigeria His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, yesterday 7 October 2021, presented the 2022 Federal Government Budget Proposal at the joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.