South Africa:
ESG Tracker SADC Region February 2022
09 February 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In light of the multiple recent and forthcoming regulatory
developments impacting ESG in South Africa (SA), HSF has prepared
brief summaries of the key regulatory ESG highlights from 2021 as
well as those to look out for in 2022.
The summaries are divided into the following four sections:
- Key ESG related developments adopted in 2021;
- Key ESG Bills in 2022;
- Proposed amendments to key ESG related regulations; and
- Other ESG guidelines/drafts to keep an eye out for.
Download our ESG Tracker February
2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from South Africa
Turning The Tide Of Plastic Pollution
Anjarwalla & Khanna
Corporate social responsibility and Pro bono are entwined in our DNA because our people believe deeply in making the world a better place are committed to the environment and our social impact.
Environmental Norms Under The Uzbek Law
Unicase Law Firm
The legislation of Uzbekistan in the field of environmental protection is quite general and concise. Nevertheless, new legal acts are reviewed, amended and created annually to describe rights and obligations in more details.
Stress Management In The Workplace
S.P.A. Ajibade & Co.
Generally, stress is a feeling of emotional or physical tension. It can come from any event or thought that makes an individual feel frustrated, angry, or nervous. Stress is your body's reaction to a challenge or demand.