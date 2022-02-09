ARTICLE

In light of the multiple recent and forthcoming regulatory developments impacting ESG in South Africa (SA), HSF has prepared brief summaries of the key regulatory ESG highlights from 2021 as well as those to look out for in 2022.

The summaries are divided into the following four sections:

Key ESG related developments adopted in 2021;

Key ESG Bills in 2022;

Proposed amendments to key ESG related regulations; and

Other ESG guidelines/drafts to keep an eye out for.

Download our ESG Tracker February 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.