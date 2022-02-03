Herbert Smith Freehills consultant Justine Sweet and associate Mandy Hattingh have authored the Law and Practice section of the South Africa chapter in the 2021 Chambers Global Practice Guide on Environmental Law.

The new Environmental Law 2021 guide features 19 jurisdictions and provides the latest legal information on environmental incidents, permits and damage; corporate, personal, lender and civil liability; climate change and emissions trading; asbestos; waste; environmental disclosure and information; environmental due diligence; and taxation.

The South Africa Law and Practice chapter provides commentary on the legal framework in South Africa as well as expert insight into pertinent topics such as Climate Change Policies, local Environmental Disclosure Reporting Requirements, as well as Green Taxes.

Click here to download the South Africa Law and Practice chapter.

If you would like to read the additional chapters, click here for the full guide.

