Welcome to the ENSafrica Technology, Media and Telecommunications in Brief. This is the first edition of our new publication focussing on topics, news and analysis of new and interesting developments in the technology, media and telecommunications space. In this edition :

Our feature article focusses on Technology in the New Era and is the first of a three part series focussing on legal perspectives emanating from new and emerging technologies

Back to Basics: this is the first of a new series focussing on breaking down commonly encountered issues in technology transactions, technology contracting, social media and e-commerce. In this edition we feature Service Level Agreements.

Telecommunications: a roundup of recent developments in the Telecoms sector, including news of the much talked-about spectrum debacle

Broadcasting and Media: we feature recent developments taking place within this space

In the News: a roundup of topical events

feature article: technology: the new era

A legal perspective on emerging technologies

Rakhee Dullabh and Jessica Steele

ENSafrica recently hosted a webinar on a legal perspective on emerging technologies, in case you missed it, here's our roundup.

As we are all too aware, COVID-19 expedited a number of changes that were already starting to take place, and nowhere is this more evident that in the ICT space. The 4th Industrial Revolution ("4IR") is a fusion of advances in artificial intelligence ("AI"), robotics, the Internet of Things ("IoT"), genetic engineering, quantum computing, and more.

back to basics

Back to basics: Service level agreements

Ridwaan Boda

One of the most commonly misused terms in the Information Technology ("IT") industry, even amongst IT professionals and even sometimes lawyers, is that of "SLA" or "Service Level Agreement". Not all IT contracts are service level agreements even though the term is used loosely and incorrectly to describe almost any type of IT contract.

