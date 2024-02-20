Date: Tuesday, 9 April 2024 - Thursday, 11 April 2024

Preceded by a Welcoming Wine Tasting Event on 8 April 2024 at AFSA's offices in Sandton, in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Region.

Herbert Smith Freehills is a proud co-host, with the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA) and others, of the inaugural Johannesburg Arbitration Week, where we will unpack the issues and challenges in the fast-paced world of international commercial arbitration. All of the co-hosts are founding members of AFSA, including Herbert Smith Freehills and other leading local and international law firms and South African Bars.

Johannesburg Arbitration Week (JAW) will take place 9-11 April 2024, and will focus on key initiatives that are shaping and transforming the dispute resolution landscape within the African region.

South African jurist and former Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa Justice Dikgang Moseneke will be the keynote speaker at the opening plenary session, followed by an impressive line-up of high-profile local and international speakers.

In addition to the main conference agenda, there will be a number of interesting satellite events hosted by AFSA and its founding members.

We look forward to welcoming you to South Africa.

To view the provisional JAW Programme, and the impressive line-up of speakers, click here.

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Time: 08:30 - 17:00

Cost: Early Bird: (until the end of February 2024, and the standard rate to apply from March 2024)

R 6500.00 + 15% VAT = R7 475

Full Registration Fee: (from 01 March 2024)

R 7 800.00 + 15% VAT = R8 970.00

